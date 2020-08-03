36 test positive in Pathanamthitta

As many as 36 persons in Pathanamthitta, including a police officer and four Excise officers, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Monday.
Among them, 29 persons contracted the virus through local contact, three persons came from abroad, and four from other States.
The source of contact for at least seven persons, including the four Excise officials at Adoor station, was yet to be ascertained. The 26-year-old police officer, who tested positive on Monday, was among the contacts of the police officer at Malayalappuzha station, who tested positive earlier.
Of the 1,591 COVID-19 cases reported in Pathanamthitta so far, as many as 720 contracted the virus through local contact.
Meanwhile, three more wards—one each from the Eraviperoor, Pallikkal and Niranam panchayats—were on Monday declared as containment zones. At the same time, ward 11 in Vechoochira and ward 13 in Elamkulam were exempted from the containment restrictions.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath