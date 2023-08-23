ADVERTISEMENT

3.6 kg of smuggled gold seized at Calicut airport

August 23, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Customs officials seized 3.608 kg gold compound while being smuggled in by four passengers who arrived at the Calicut International Airport on Wednesday. They also seized foreign currency worth ₹20.9 lakh from a passenger heading for Dubai.

One lakh Saudi Riyal worth ₹20.9 lakh was seized from Ajmal Fahil, 25, who was travelling to Dubai on a SpiceJet flight on Tuesday night.

Customs officers seized 1.117 kg gold from Mohammed Saibin, 27, who arrived at the airport from Bahrain on a Gulf Air flight on Wednesday morning.

The officers seized 1.119 kg gold from Mohammed Haneefa and 837 gm gold from Kunhahamed K., who arrived from Abu Dhabi on an Air India Express flight on Wednesday morning.

Two capsules of gold compound weighing 535 gm were recovered from Favas Kuzhiyancheri, who arrived from Dubai on an Air India Express flight on Wednesday morning.

The gold compound was found hidden in the bodies of the passengers in the form of capsules. The Customs officers effected the seizure on the basis of tip-offs.

