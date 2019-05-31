36 flood-hit families to get new houses

As many as 36 families that had been rendered homeless in the deluge of August last year in the Upper Kuttanad village of Kadapra are soon to get new houses.

Thanks to the helping hand extended by the Federation of Malayali Associations of Americas (FOMAA), which has constructed 36 new houses on the land allotted to them, attached to Travancore Sugars and Chemicals Limited at Pulikeezhu in Kadapra village, near Thiruvalla. According to Philip Chamathil, FOMAA president, the federation had selected the beneficiaries on the basis of their applications forwarded by the respective village officer and after multi-level enquiries and interviews.

He said the organisation has set up the FOMAA village with 36 new houses at Pulikeezhu through sponsorships.

New houses

Each house has been designed in such a way as to withstand floods. The new houses have been constructed on eight-metre-tall pillars so that ordinary floods would not affect it.

Mr. Chamathil said the deluge of August last was so devastating that it had left not less than 450 people dead and thousands rendered homeless. Over seven lakh people had sought refuge in relief camps and the Government of India had declared it as Level-III calamity or ‘calamity of severe nature’.

The federation had plans to set up similar villages in Malappuram and Kollam. He said the FOMAA village would act as a catalyst to the State government’s Rebuild Kerala initiative.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala will dedicate the FOMAA village at a ceremonial function to be held as part of the annual convention of the federation at Pulikeezhu at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac will inaugurate a public meeting in connection with the FOMAA annual convention at 5 p.m.