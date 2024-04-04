36 candidates in district submit nomination papers on last day

April 04, 2024 11:05 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Thirty-six candidates in the district submitted their nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday, the last day for filing nominations.

Twenty-two candidates filed the nomination papers in the Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary constituency while 14 submitted their nominations in the Attingal constituency.

In Thiruvananthapuram constituency, those who submitted their papers to District Collector Geromic George, who is the returning officer, included Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V.V. Rajesh of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vinod S.V. of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Rajendran S. of the Bahujan Samaj Party, and many independents.

Mr. Chandrasekhar submitted three sets of papers and Mr. Vinod two sets. Mr. Rajendran handed over an additional set.

In Attingal, those who submitted their nomination papers to Additional District Magistrate Premji C. ,who is the returning officer, included Adoor Prakash of the Congress, V. Muraleedharan of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and V. Joy of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Mr. Prakash submitted three sets of papers. Mr. Muraleedharan submitted the third set and Mr. Joy the fourth.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday. Last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 8.