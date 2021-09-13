Kerala

3,575 title deeds to be distributed

As many as 3,575 title deeds, the maximum in the State, will be distributed in Thrissur district as part of the 100-day action plan of the State government. Of them, 270 are title deeds for forestland.

Event tomorrow

The title deeds will be distributed in a function at Thrissur Town Hall on September 14. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will conduct online the State-level inauguration of the event at 11.30 a.m. Pattaya melas will be held at all the seven taluk centres in the district on the same day.


