355 Punargeham beneficiaries to get house construction benefits

January 04, 2024 07:59 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A total of 355 beneficiaries on the survey list of Punargeham scheme and who have their open land in safe zones will be given benefits for house construction after amending the guidelines, it was decided at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Each beneficiary will receive ₹4 lakh from the ₹2,450 crore sanctioned for Punargeham.

The Cabinet also gave sanction to purchase 12 new cars for the use of judicial officers in the district judiciary. The vehicles are being bought for the use of MACT judges in Punalur, Taliparamba, Kasaragod, and Thrissur; the First Additional District judges in Kasaragod, Manjeri, Kalpetta, and Kollam; and the family court judges in Alappuzha, Thodupuzha, Tirur, and Irinjalakuda

Sanction will be given for the conversion of 30 acres allotted to KINFRA at Puzhakkalpadam in Ayyanthole village in Thrissur, subject to conditions, by including it under the head “public purpose” in the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act.

Only environment-friendly construction activities should be undertaken and 10% of the land being converted should be set aside for water conservation. The constructions should not affect the agriculture or ecosystem. The conversion should not result in waterlogging in the surroundings. KINFRA should make available the services of environment and science and technology experts to the District Collector.

Ratified

The Cabinet ratified the distribution of 20% bonus to workers and other employees of Punalur Rehabilitation Plantations Ltd. for 2022-23

S. Abraham Ren will be appointed to the newly created ex-cadre post of Special Commissioner in the State Goods and Service Tax department.

The government will give on lease 17.6 are of revenue poramboke land in Udumbanchola village in Idukki for the construction of a 33kv electrical substation.

The government also decided to reduce the lease rate of the land allotted for 30 years’ lease to the IHRD College of Applied Sciences, Kottayam, to 2% of the market price.

