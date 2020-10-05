354 cases in Kottayam

Three hundred and fifty four more persons were confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection when the results of 3,935 medical samples were released on Monday.

Among these, 347 persons contracted the virus through local contact, while seven persons returned from other States. The test positive rate for the day was 9%.

Arpookkara grama panchayat reported an unexpected spike with 71 persons testing positive, followed by Kottayam municipality with 55 more cases. The number fresh cases remained high in local bodies including Panachikadu-15, Thalayoalaparambu-14, Vijayapuram -11, and Erumeli -10.

Meanwhile, the district also reported a significant number of recovery cases with 398 persons being discharged from the treatment centres. The district currently has 4,933 active cases.

So far, 12,648 people have been infected, of which 7,697 persons have been recovered. A total of 20,184 people in the district are presently undergoing quarantine.

Meanwhile, a recent order by District Collector M. Anjana has stipulated the private hospitals in the district to reserve at least 10% of the beds only for COVID-19 patients. Non-compliance to the order will be prosecuted under Section 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act.