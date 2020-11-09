353 cases in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA

09 November 2020 22:30 IST

345 get the disease through contact

The district reported 353 COVID-19 cases and 792 recoveries on Monday.

The fresh cases include 345 patients who contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of seven others remains unidentified. One person who came from another State also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The district also recorded four COVID-19-related deaths. Of the 353 cases, 56 were logged from Alappuzha and 28 from Cherthala. Chennam Pallippuram (27), Cheruthana (27), Mararikulam North (24), Punnapra South (19), Veliyanad (16), Cherthala South (11) and Puliyoor (11) also reported double-digit case count.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 8,617.

The police have registered 36 cases and arrested 30 people for violating the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

Action was taken against 288 people for not wearing face masks and 849 for not maintaining physical distance. Another two cases were registered for violating prohibitory orders. Parts of ward 17 in Nooranad grama panchayat were declared as containment zones.