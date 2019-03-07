3,518 classrooms in Ernakulam go hi-tech

The Education Department has achieved its target of converting 3,518 classrooms, from Classes 8 to 12, to hi-tech classrooms across Ernakulam district in the academic year 2018-19.

Hi-tech classrooms have come up in 195 government and 281 aided schools in the district as per the latest official data given by the district wing of the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE). The government agency is responsible for implementing the project supported by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

“Of the 3,518 hi-tech classrooms, 103 are in a mobile format where teachers would bring laptops and projectors on specially made carts to classrooms. This had to be done in view of the shortage of space to set up a permanent smart screen,” said M.P. Jayan, Ernakulam District Co-ordinator of KITE.

The hi-tech classroom project in Ernakulam was completed utilising an assistance of ₹30.57-crore funding under KIIFB.

About 4,780 laptops, 3,563 projectors, 3,410 speakers, and 3,387 mounting kits were handed over to hi-tech classrooms in the district. A total of 377 televisions (42-inch), 431 DSLR cameras, and 476 high-definition web cams were given to schools as part of the project.

Students have been exposed to various IT and tech-related devices and systems as part of the project. Ernakulam alone has 5,036 little KITEs (students trained as part of the programme) under 175 units.

Teachers trained

Teachers have also been trained in using the Samagra resource portal developed by KITE, which enables them to undertake lesson planning in digital form. It also has a bouquet of digital resources in the form of video, animation, pictures, audio and simulations.

Schools have been provided with free software applications that facilitate editing, audio/video mixing, and animation of educational video content prepared by students and teachers using handycams.

Among the schools, KPMVHSS, Poothotta (27 hi-tech classrooms); SNHSS, Okkal (27), and Mar Elias HSS, Kottapadi (26) has the highest number of hi-tech classes in Ernakulam.

The laptops and projectors will have comprehensive warranty, which includes the battery and power adapter for the laptop and the lamp/bulb of the projector. Schools will not be having any liability towards the maintenance of these machines.