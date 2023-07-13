35,163 students get supplementary allotment

July 13, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram As many as 35,163 students have received allotment in the Plus One higher secondary first supplementary allotment published to facilitate admissions on Thursday morning. Admissions will continue till 4 p.m. on Friday.

Of the 67,832 applications confirmed online for the first supplementary, 67,596 were considered for allotment to 45,394 vacant merit seats. The applications included 7,344 from other districts.

As many as 10,600 merit seats remain vacant after the first supplementary allotment.

More than 27,000 students are yet to get seats in the six districts from Palakkad to Kasaragod after the conclusion of the main phase of allotment and the first supplementary allotment. However, only 1,781 seats are vacant here after the first supplementary allotment.

In Malappuram alone, where 6,005 seats have been allotted, 13,654 students who had applied after failing to get allotment in the previous rounds and those who had renewed their applications after being denied admission are awaiting allotment. Only four merit seats are available in the district now.

In Palakkad where there have seen complaints of seat shortage, 3,260 seats were allotted. Here, 5,377 students are awaiting allotment. Only 169 merit vacancies are left in the district.

In Kozhikode, where 4,418 seats were allotted, 3,880 students have not received allotment. Only 51 merit seats are vacant here.

A total of 17,788 management quota seats are vacant after this allotment. However, it remains to be seen if the management quota seats will be included in the second supplementary allotment.

There are also very few takers for unaided seats, as evident from the 41,919 seats vacant after this allotment.