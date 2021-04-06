3,502 new cases of COVID in State

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph is on an upward swing. New cases are going up slowly and steadily and for the past one week, there has been an increase in hospital admissions by at least 100-150 patients every day.

The State reported 3,502 new cases on Tuesday when 59,051 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The State’s cumulative case burden ever since the pandemic began rose to 11,41,092 cases. The test positivity rate is also going up and registered 5.93% on the day.

The active case pool, which has been rising steadily, now has 29,962 patients. With 1,898 recoveries being reported on the day, the cumulative recoveries reported by the State ever since the pandemic began have risen to 11,06,123.

The addition of 14 new deaths which took place in the past few days to the official list of COVID fatalities in the State on Tuesday took the State’s cumulative COVID toll till date to 4,694 deaths. Kasaragod reported reported four deaths, Alappuzha three, Kollam, Palakkad and Kannur two each, while one death was reported from Malappuram.

The number of critically ill COVID patients in the State who are currently being treated in ICUs in various hospitals in the State was 533 on Tuesday, according to official reports, with 137 of them requiring ventilator assistance.

Of the 3,502 new cases reported on Tuesday, 3,124 cases are believed to be locally acquired infections, through the contact with other infected persons. These include infections reported in 14 health workers. In 148 cases, the Health Department has reported a history of travel to other States. No history of travel or contact with infected persons is reported or known in the case of 230 infections

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the maximum number of new cases at 487, followed by Kannur 410, Kozhikode 402, Kottayam 354, Thrissur 282, Malappuram 261, Thiruvananthapuram 210, Pathanamthitta 182, Kollam 173, Palakkad 172, Alappuzha 165, Idukki 158, Kasaragod 128 and Wayanad 118 cases.