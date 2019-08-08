350 people moved from houses in Malappuram

The Kerala Fire and Rescue Services (KFRS) have rescued 350 persons marooned by the floods in Malappuram alone.

Director-General of Police, KFRS, A. Hemachandran told The Hindu that fire officers used inflatable dinghies and paddle boats to move people from their flooded homes to temporary relief camps on high ground.

Kerala police on heightened alert as rains lash State

The operation had been on since late Wednesday. It covered tribal localities cut off by the flood waters.

“Most of the citizens had experienced flooding in August last and were cooperative and willing to move out as advised by fire officers,” he said.

Quoting field officers, Mr. Hemachandran said Chaliyar was in spate. The rising waters have inundated parts of Irutti, Kottiyoor, Irikoor and Thaliparambu in Kannur. Officers have reported flooding in certain localities in Kozhikode district, which is downstream.

He said water levels in Banasura Sagar dam on the Kabani in Wayanad district and Idukki dam were within the safety limits.

However, both areas were witnessing intense spells of rainfall. “If the rain persists, the situation could turn grim,” the DGP said.

Fire officers said sudden gusts of strong wind had uprooted hundreds of trees and coconut palms across Kerala, slowing down trains and causing traffic blocks. They have advised people not to travel to hilly and wooded parts of Kerala till the rain abated.