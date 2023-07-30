350 MSMEs set up in Alappuzha under Year of Enterprises 2.0

July 30, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

As many as 350 enterprises have been established in Alappuzha under the ‘Samrambhaka Varsham 2.0’ (Year of Enterprises 2.0) project of the Industries department.

It is the continuation of the Year of Enterprises scheme launched last year that aimed to establish one lakh Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the State. The Year of Enterprises 2.0 aims to create one lakh new MSMEs in the State in the 2023-24 period.

Officials said 9,953 enterprises had been established in the district in 2022-23. “The first phase of the scheme saw the district garnering investments to the tune of ₹527.57 crore. It helped generate 21,213 jobs. For the successful implementation of Year of Enterprises 2.0, 86 enterprise development executives have been appointed in panchayats and municipalities in the district,” the official said.

The executives will provide ideas for new ventures, create awareness about entrepreneurship among the public and support aspiring entrepreneurs who wish to establish ventures. “The government is committed to providing financial and marketing support to entrepreneurs and enhancing their skills and knowledge. We will ensure MSMEs receive subsidies and loans. Programmes will be conducted in all local bodies in the district to detail various schemes of the government. Help desks set up in local bodies will function on Mondays and Wednesdays to provide assistance to entrepreneurs,” the official said.

The Industries department is implementing the Year of Enterprises with the support of various departments and agencies including planning, cooperation, labour, finance, agriculture, fisheries, tourism, local bodies, Kudumbashree and so on.