₹350 crore more for LIFE project

An amount of ₹350 crore has been made available as loans under government guarantee for the LIFE housing project, to enable the construction of houses for 22,500 more beneficiaries who have applied for the scheme in grama panchayats. The State government’s allocation for them is also currently available for disbursement.

The disbursement of the amount will begin through the various local bodies this week. Minister for Local Self governments M.B.Rajesh said in a statement that allocations can now be made to all those who have applied for houses at the various local bodies in the State. He said that though the government had planned to construct house for 5 lakh beneficiaries by 2026, the target will be surpassed.

Currently, a total of 5,13,072 houses have been sanctioned under the LIFE project. Out of this, the construction of 4,06,768 houses have been completed, while 1,06,304 houses are under various stages of construction.

The government had in 2022 accorded sanction for government guarantee to obtain a loan of ₹1,448.34 crore from HUDCO, enabling the construction of more houses in grama panchayats. Out of this, a loan of ₹1,000 crore was earlier availed and disbursed to 69,217 beneficiaries. A part of the remaining amount has been availed now. In addition, the government will also sanction an amount of ₹217 crore for LIFE project beneficiaries in urban areas.