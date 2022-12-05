35-year-old man found dead in Kasaragod under suspicious circumstances

December 05, 2022 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The deceased found lying near his bike; small cuts found all over his body

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man was found dead in a field near his house at Trikaripur in Kasaragod on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased, K. Priyesh, 33, son of Kodakal Krishnan, a native of Metammal Vaylodi, was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

The deceased was found lying near his bike, and was covered in mud. Small cuts were found all over his body. The body was also found shirtless.

The deceased was a driver in a soft drink company in Metammal Vaylodi. The police and the locals suspect that the deceased might have been murdered somewhere else and brought on the bike to the field. Mud was also found on the back seat of the bike, which has raised suspicions.

The police, led by Chandera Inspector Narayanan and Sub-Inspector Sreedas, reached the spot and started an investigation. The body will be sent to Kannur Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem after the dog squad and fingerprint experts conduct an examination.

