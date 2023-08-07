HamberMenu
35-year-old man charred to death as car catches fire in Mavelikara

August 07, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man was charred to death when the car he was driving caught fire and exploded at Kandiyoor, near Mavelikara, in Alappuzha in the early hours of Monday. The deceased was identified as Krishna Prakash (Kannan) of Karazhma.

According to the police, the incident happened around 12.45 a.m. Prakash was living with his brother in a rented house. The vehicle caught fire when it was entering the facility. After being informed by the residents, police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

In the morning, officials from Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) and forensic team inspected the car.

The Mavelikara police have registered a case for unnatural death. The police said the vehicle had almost been completely gutted and the cause of the fire was a matter of probe. “We are awaiting the forensic report to draw a conclusion on the cause of the blaze,” said an official.

Officials of the MVD said the fire began inside the vehicle. “We have not identified any technical issues with the vehicle. Usually, the fire begins in the front part of a car. In this case, the blaze started inside the car and the reason is not yet known,” said M.G. Manoj, joint RTO, Mavelikara.

The deceased was running a computer shop at Mavelikara.

