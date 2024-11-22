35 students hospitalised after food poisoning from school in Kerala’s Kasaragod

Around 35 students from Alampady Government Higher Secondary School at Chengala panchayat in Kasaragod in Kerala have been admitted to various hospitals after suspected food poisoning from milk provided under the mid-day meal programme.

The affected students, from the Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) sections, exhibited symptoms such as nausea, dizziness, and restlessness after consuming milk and eggs distributed under the mid-day meal programme on Thursday (November 21, 2024).

The school has a total enrollment of 758 students, including 44 pre-primary students, of whom 570 consumed the milk. Of these, 35 students fell ill, with 16 admitted to Chaitra Hospital in Kasaragod and 19 to the General Hospital, Kasaragod. Eight children were sent home after being declared stable, while the rest remain under observation. None of the students are in critical condition, the health department informed.

District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas convened a district-level Rapid Response Team (RRT) meeting on Friday to address the incident and implement immediate interventions. Preliminary findings suggest that the milk served to upper primary students was the cause of the illness. To confirm this, samples of the milk and other food items have been collected for laboratory analysis. As a precaution, milk supply at the school has been temporarily suspended.

Mr. Ramdas said health education sessions were conducted by field staff to sensitise school authorities and parents about food-borne diseases and preventive measures.

It was noted that the milk, delivered by a local milk society in the morning, was boiled and served after noon. However, there is suspicion that it may not have been boiled adequately. Parents have also raised concerns about poor kitchen hygiene.

Public representatives, including MLA N.A. Nellikunnu and local party leaders, visited the hospital upon learning about the incident to express their support and monitor the situation.