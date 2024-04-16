GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

35 sovereigns of gold stolen from house at Kazhakuttam

April 16, 2024 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A major burglary was reported from Kazhakuttam on Tuesday after assailants targeted a vacant house, broke into it and stole valuable jewellery.

Around 35 sovereigns of gold is reported to be stolen.

Shyamlal, the owner of the house, and his family had been out of the State for two days. The burglary came to light when the family returned from Mookambika on Tuesday afternoon. They had left for the trip on Friday.

On returning home, the family found the front door broken. Inside, they found that gold jewellery and some other valuables stored in a main cupboard have been stolen. Cupboards in other rooms too have been emptied out.

Police and forensic experts reached the spot on being informed about the break-in by the family. A case has been registered and investigation is on under the leadership of the Kazhakuttam Assistant Commissioner of Police. The police are trying to retrieve CCTV footage from nearby cameras.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.