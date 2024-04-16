35 sovereigns of gold stolen from house at Kazhakuttam

April 16, 2024 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A major burglary was reported from Kazhakuttam on Tuesday after assailants targeted a vacant house, broke into it and stole valuable jewellery.

Around 35 sovereigns of gold is reported to be stolen.

Shyamlal, the owner of the house, and his family had been out of the State for two days. The burglary came to light when the family returned from Mookambika on Tuesday afternoon. They had left for the trip on Friday.

On returning home, the family found the front door broken. Inside, they found that gold jewellery and some other valuables stored in a main cupboard have been stolen. Cupboards in other rooms too have been emptied out.

Police and forensic experts reached the spot on being informed about the break-in by the family. A case has been registered and investigation is on under the leadership of the Kazhakuttam Assistant Commissioner of Police. The police are trying to retrieve CCTV footage from nearby cameras.