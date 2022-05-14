35% reservation for women in Jacobite parish, diocesan committees

The Jacobite Syrian Christian Church has decided to provide 35% reservation for women on diocesan and parish-level committees that look after the day-to-day affairs, including financial transactions and administration, of parishes.

The synod of bishops on Friday observed that the contribution of women in the life of the church could not be sidelined and the reservation being provided to them was a recognition of that fact.

Media cell chairman of the church Kuriakose More Theophilus said in a communication here on Friday that the Jacobite community welcomed the efforts being made by the State government to find a permanent solution to the long-drawn dispute in the Malankara Church.