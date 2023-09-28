ADVERTISEMENT

35 private industrial parks to come up in Kerala: Minister  

September 28, 2023 03:03 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Minister P. Rajeeve said that 35-odd small private industrial parks will come up in the State by December. File | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve has said that 35-odd small private industrial parks will come up in the State by December.

Addressing the annual public meeting of the Kerala State Small Industries Association recently, he said that the State has an investment-friendly environment.

The Department of Industries is also mooting an idea of campus industrial parks, the Minister said. The Minister announced new industrial projects worth ₹235 crore in the district at the function. He distributed performance awards for the industrialists.

KSSIA district president K. Bhavadasan presided over. District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja interacted with the industrialists.

