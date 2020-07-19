35 new cases in Pathanamthitta

District Collector P.B. Noohu holding a video conference with Revenue and Health Department officials in the district in Pathanamthitta on Sunday in connection with the district administration’s plan to increase the number of beds at various COVID First-Line Treatment Centres to 6,500 by July 22.

PATHANAMTHITTA

19 July 2020 22:30 IST

24 of them are contacts of patients, 11 are from outside the State

A total of 35 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Sunday, taking the total number of active COVID-19 patients in the district to 446.

According to an official bulletin released here in the evening, 24 of the 35 newly infected persons are contacts of the patients, eight persons were those who came from abroad, and three others are those who came from other States.

Policemen get infected

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district, since March 7, is 838 as on Sunday. Of this, 244 persons contracted the disease through contacts and 391 persons were cured of the disease, the bulletin said.

A 50-year-old civil police officer attached to the police station in Konni and a 29-year-old civil police officer attached to the police station at Chittar were among the contacts of the infected people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday.

33 cured

As per the bulletin, 33 persons were cured of the disease on Sunday alone.

Of the 446 patients hailing from Pathanamthitta, 436 were admitted to the isolation wards of various hospitals in the district while 10 others were admitted to hospitals outside the district.

Meanwhile, a total of 453 quarantined persons, comprising patients and those having fever and other symptoms of the viral disease, were placed under observation at the isolation wards of various hospitals in the district as on Sunday evening.

As per the bulletin, 167 persons are at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, 120 people at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry, five persons at the General Hospital at Adoor, 75 persons at the COVID First-Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) at Menanthottom Hospital in Ranni, 38 persons at the CFLTC at Archana Hospital in Pandalam, 34 persons at the CFLTC at Eraviperoor, and 14 others at various private hospitals in the district.

As per an official bulletin, 5,712 persons were placed under quarantine at various Corona Care Centres as well as houses in different parts of the district as on Sunday.