Kerala

35 new cases, 25 recoveries in Alappuzha

29 contract disease through local transmission

The district reported 35 COVID-19 cases and 25 recoveries on Friday. The fresh cases include 29 people who contracted the disease through local transmission and three each who came from abroad and other States.

Of the 29 contact cases, seven cases were reported from Mararikulam North. Rest of the cases were from Aroor (5), Chettikkad (3), Krishnapuram (2), Pallippuram (2), Kadakarappally (2) and one case each from Muttom, Chandiroor, Chegannur, Alappuzha, Thazhakara, Eramalloor, Panavally and Thaikkal.

Meanwhile, 25 people, including 10 Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel at Nooranad unit, who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 tested negative for the disease. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 734.

