35 more on list of patients in Kollam

01 August 2020 23:48 IST

A total of 35 persons from the district, including a health worker, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday. While 27 patients contracted the virus through contact, five are from abroad, and two had travelled from Rajasthan and Nagaland. The health worker, a 32-year-old Kulathupuzha resident, have been working at a private medical college in Kollam.

The district currently has 8,367 persons under observation and the number of samples collected is 29,486. While 632 persons completed home quarantine on Saturday, the Health Department has traced 6,985 primary and 1,972 secondary contacts of the fresh cases. The recovery rate remains higher than fresh cases with 53 patients testing positive.

