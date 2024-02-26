35 more family health centres completed in Kerala

February 26, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The construction of 35 more family health centres (FHCs), undertaken under Aardram Mission, has been completed and made functional in the State. This is apart from the 50 FHCs which were opened in April.

Under Aardram Mission, the goal was to upgrade the 886 primary health centres in the State as FHCs in a phased manner by upgrading the infrastructure and improving human resources in these institutions.

In all, 663 FHCs have been readied in the State, a statement issued by the Health department said here. Of these 115 FHCs have secured the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification also.

These apart, the 5,415 sub centres in the State, re-designated as popular health centres and 380 urban popular health centres under the National Health Mission are also functional in the State. All these facilities together are aimed at providing comprehensive primary health care services at the doorstep of the people

All FHCs will be provided outpatient clinic services from 9 a.m, till 6 pm.

These centres have been designed to be more patient-friendly, with adequate and comfortable waiting rooms, registration counters, examination rooms which ensure privacy, injection room, observation room, nurses’ station, laboratory and pharmacy, drinking water facility, signages, public address system and clean toilets.

All FHCs have been so constructed that these are elderly and disabled -friendly

