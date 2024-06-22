35-member NDRF team arrives in Idukki

A 35-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team reached the Idukki district to manage emergency situations. According to officials, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, District Collector Sheeba George and Additional District Magistrate (ADM) M.B. Jyothy welcomed the Commander Arjun Pal Rajput-led NDRF team to Idukki. Officials said that the team would visit landslip and mud slip affected areas in the district and review the present situation. The team will also take the assistance of the Geology department in collection of data on disasters. The Forest department IB and dormitory at Vellappara near Cheruthoni will be the temporary base camp of the NDRF team.

