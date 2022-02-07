3,493 test positive in capital

4,739 recover from the disease

The capital district posted 3,493 COVID-19 cases and 4,739 recoveries as the active caseload fell below the 40,000-mark to stand at 38,972 on Monday.

Among the fresh caseload, 3,252 cases have been attributed to local transmission of the infection. The source of infection was unknown in 173 cases. Twenty three health workers were among those who were diagnosed with the disease.

The COVID-19 death toll in the district rose to 7,542 when 16 more recent deaths were attributed to the disease on the day. Almost all the deceased were aged above 70 years, according to official statistics.

As many as 177 COVID-19-infected people sought medical treatment in various hospitals in the district on Monday. Nevertheless, the total count of people who are being treated in hospitals has fallen to 1,119. Nearly 4,000 people concluded quarantine during the last 24 hours, thereby taking the number of people observing quarantine either in their homes or various institutions to 45,254.

Increased public movement was visible across the district as the easing of COVID-19-related restrictions came into effect on Monday. This could be largely attributed to the resumption of offline classes for Class 10, 11 and 12 school students as well in undergraduate and postgraduate courses in higher education institutions.

Many colleges, including some that had to be closed down after witnessing the formation of COVID-19 clusters, reported close to 50% of attendance for offline classes. College managements have persisted with the facility for attending classes through videoconferencing platforms for the benefit of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or developed its symptoms.

Cinema theatres too have resumed operations at 50% occupancy after a hiatus of two weeks.