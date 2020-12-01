349 new cases in Kollam

The district reported 349 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths and 543 recoveries on Tuesday.

Among the patients are 343 contact cases, four health workers and one person with no known source. The Health Department also confirmed that the deaths of a 70-year-old Mangode resident, 65-year-old Kottarakara resident, 75-year-old Thattamala resident and 68-year-old Kalayanadu resident are due to COVID-19.

An 34-year-old Ummannur resident is the case with no known source. The health workers who contracted the virus are from Ayalamon, Oachira, Karungappally and Kollam.

The district currently has 15,848 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 4,64,663. A total of 1,820 people completed home quarantine on Tuesday. The number of active cases at present is 4,063.