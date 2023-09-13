HamberMenu
3.49 lakh houses completed under LIFE housing project: Minister

September 13, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has till date completed the construction of 3.49 lakh houses under the LIFE housing project, while 1.16 lakh houses are under various phases of construction, Minister for Local Self Governments M.B.Rajesh told the Assembly on Wednesday. The total spendings on the project stands at ₹11,857.51 crore, out of which the State government’s share is ₹4,044.57 crore, while that of local bodies is ₹3,429.94 crore. The spendings also include a loan of ₹4,383 crore, the interest amount for which is repaid by the government.

The Minister said that all of the eligible beneficiaries from the list prepared in 2017 for homeless families who own land of their own have got houses. However, those who were unable to produce the documents required to enter into a contract with the respective local body, and those owning land coming under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act 2008 or the Forest Rights Act have not yet been provided houses.

