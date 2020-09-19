348 more added to Alappuzha list

ALAPPUZHA

19 September 2020 20:53 IST

COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the district with 348 people testing positive for the disease on Saturday.

Of the fresh cases, 284 patients contracted the disease through local transmission. Sixty one people who came from other States, one from abroad, and two health workers also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The 284 local cases include 39 from Ambalappuzha South and 27 from Alappuzha. Aryad (17), Pathiyoor (17), Thycattusserry (16), Kayamkulam (14), Kavalam (14), Purakkad (14), Arattuppuzha (14) and Ezhuppuna (10) also reported a high number of contact cases.

Meanwhile, 224 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in hospitals in the district tested negative. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 2,789.