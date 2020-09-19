Kerala

348 more added to Alappuzha list

COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the district with 348 people testing positive for the disease on Saturday.

Of the fresh cases, 284 patients contracted the disease through local transmission. Sixty one people who came from other States, one from abroad, and two health workers also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The 284 local cases include 39 from Ambalappuzha South and 27 from Alappuzha. Aryad (17), Pathiyoor (17), Thycattusserry (16), Kayamkulam (14), Kavalam (14), Purakkad (14), Arattuppuzha (14) and Ezhuppuna (10) also reported a high number of contact cases.

Meanwhile, 224 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in hospitals in the district tested negative. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 2,789.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 19, 2020 8:53:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/348-more-added-to-alappuzha-list/article32649542.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story