348 fresh COVID-19 cases in Wayanad

Kalpetta

16 April 2021 21:39 IST

As many as 348 more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad on Friday.

Of the new cases, 340 were infected through local contact. While a person returned from abroad, seven persons came back from other States.

The district has so far reported 30,483 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 28,429 have recovered from the disease, including 79 persons on Friday. There are now 1,923 people undergoing treatment for the disease in the district.

