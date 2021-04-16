Kerala

348 fresh COVID-19 cases in Wayanad

Staff Reporter Kalpetta 16 April 2021 21:39 IST
Updated: 16 April 2021 21:39 IST

As many as 348 more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad on Friday.

Of the new cases, 340 were infected through local contact. While a person returned from abroad, seven persons came back from other States.

The district has so far reported 30,483 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 28,429 have recovered from the disease, including 79 persons on Friday. There are now 1,923 people undergoing treatment for the disease in the district.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Kerala
Read more...