3,471 new COVID-19 cases in State

The State on Friday reported 3,471 new cases of COVID-19 when 54,715 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

With fully vaccinated persons crossing 73% in the State, a chunk of those getting infected now are from amongst them. They constitute 52.6% of the new cases. The State’s cumulative case burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 52, 11,297.

The active case pool has shrunk to 32,433 patients, of whom, 8.2% are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals. A total of 4,966 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on Friday.

The official cumulative COVID-19 fatality stands at 44,189, with the State adding 243 deaths to the official list. This includes 22 deaths which occurred in the past few days and 221 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths as per the new guidelines of the Centre.

The total number of deaths added to the official list after the death reconciliation exercise has reached 14,103. The present ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals was 525, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support dipped to 203.

The number newly admitted patients to hospitals with COVID dipped to 168. Hospitalisations are going down steadily and at present, only 4,019 persons are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 680 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 563, Kozhikode 354, Thrissur 263, Kottayam 262, Kollam 255, Kannur 228, Pathanamthitta 182, Malappuram 166, Alappuzha 164, Idukki 115, Palakkad 92, Wayanad 90 and Kasaragod 57.