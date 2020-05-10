347 returnees quarantined in Thrissur

The quarantine centres for Keralites returning from abroad and other States have accommodated 347 people in Thrissur district. They were sent to the centres as institutional quarantine has been made mandatory for them. Pregnant women, children, and elderly people have been sent for home quarantine under stringent restrictions.
Of the NRIs who returned from the Gulf in the past two days, 67 persons were sent to institutional quarantine. As many as 39 persons have been accommodated at Sterling Hotel and 28 at Hotel Garuda Express.
There were 38 persons from Thrissur on the Bahrain-Kochi flight that arrived on Thursday night. Of them, 10 persons, including pregnant women, were taken home for quarantine. Others were sent to Garuda Express.
In addition, 280 persons who retuned from other States are undergoing quarantine in various centres.
