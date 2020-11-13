347 cases in Kottayam

Kottayam continued to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases with 347 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday.

According to officials, all but one person contracted the virus through local contact. The fresh cases also included 45 children and 53 persons above 60 years of age.

With 44 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Kanjirappally and Manarcad with 21 cases each.

With 317 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 4,637 active cases.