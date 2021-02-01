3,459 new cases in State

Thiruvananthapuram

01 February 2021 23:25 IST

A significant dip in testing over the weekend was reflected in the new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala on Monday, with the State reporting 3,459 new cases when 33,579 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative case burden of the State has risen to 9,32,637 cases. Test positivity rate on the day remained at 10.30%. Kerala reported more recoveries than new cases on Monday with 5,215 patients testing negative. With this, the active case pool of the State dipped to 69,207.

The cumulative recoveries till date has risen to 8,59,421.

The addition of 17 new deaths on Monday to the official list of COVID fatalities has taken the State’s toll to 3,760. Kannur reported four deaths, Alappuzha and Ernakulam three each, Kozhikode two, while Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Malappuram and Wayanad reported one death each

Among districts, Malappuram reported 516 cases, Kozhikode 432, Ernakulam 424, Kottayam 302, Thiruvananthapuram 288, Thrissur 263, Alappuzha 256, Kollam 253, Pathanamthitta 184, Kannur 157, Palakkad 145, Idukki 114, Wayanad 84 and Kasaragod 41 cases.