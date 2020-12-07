345 test positive in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 December 2020 00:08 IST

As many as 345 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Sunday from among 5,024 people who were subjected to COVID-19 tests. While the test positivity rate stood at 6.8, the number of active cases fell to 3,948 as 377 recovered from the illness.

Almost all of the fresh cases, except three imported cases, have been attributed to local transmission of the infection. The sources of infection in 132 were unknown. Six health workers are among those who tested positive.

The death toll rose to 568 after an 80-year old woman who hailed from Koithurkonam succumbed to the disease.

The district administration placed 2,166 people under quarantine on the day, taking the total number of people being monitored in the district to 31,935 in houses and 111 in various institutions.

The Thiruvananthapuram City police initiated legal action against 19 people for flouting COVID-19 norms. As many as eight people among them were charged under provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020. A cumulative fine of ₹5,000 was charged from the violators.