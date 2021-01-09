344 new cases in capital

09 January 2021 20:05 IST

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district went up by 344 on Saturday. While 352 people recovered from the illness, the number of active cases stood at 3,544.

The recent deaths of two Thiruvananthapuram natives have been attributed to the disease. The pandemic has so far claimed 684 lives in the district.

Among the freshly reported cases, almost all have been attributed to local transmission of the infection. Six health-care workers have also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The district administration placed 1,421 people under quarantine, taking the number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms for 19,623 in houses and 72 in various institutions. A total of 1,402 people have been permitted to conclude quarantine after completing the mandated self-isolation period.

The City police initiated legal action against 47 people for violating pandemic norms. Among them, 16 people have been booked under provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020. A cumulative fine of ₹13,000 was collected from the violators.