342 test positive in Palakkad

PALAKKAD

10 November 2020 20:18 IST

413 people recover, 182 of the new cases are through contact

Palakkad district registered more recoveries from COVID-19 than fresh infections on Tuesday.

When 413 people recovered, 342 people tested positive for the virus in the district.

District officials said that 182 of the new cases had contracted the virus through direct contact with the infected people. However, there were 151 cases whose source of infection could not be established.

Seven cases had come from across the border. There were two health workers among the newly confirmed cases in Palakkad.

Officials said that 6,302 infected people were currently under treatment across the district. However, 206 people from Palakkad were being treated in other parts of the State for COVID-19. When 114 of them were in neighbouring Malappuram district, 35 were in Thrissur, 26 in Ernakulam, 23 in Kozhikode, five in Kannur and one person each in Thiruvananthapuram, Alapuzha and Wayanad districts.