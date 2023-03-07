HamberMenu
₹3.41 crore allotted for Idukki Medical College: Health Minister

March 07, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Idukki Medical College, in this file photo.

A view of the Idukki Medical College, in this file photo. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The State government has allotted ₹3.41 crore for the development of Idukki Medical College, Health Minister Veena George has said. In a press release issued at Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Ms. George said that ₹3,40,66,634 has been allotted for purchasing medical and other equipment for various departments.

“It is the State government’s priority to provide better treatment facilities in the high range. The government will ensure adequate facilities for Idukki Medical College and complete all construction works in a timely manner,” she said.

The amount was allotted for purchasing 60 binocular microscope for Pathology department, an automatic processor, rotary microtome, incubator, ophthalmoscope, 50 LED binocular microscopes, manicures, adult and child weighing machines for Community Medicine department, first aid kit, 60 hemoglobinometer, modular Lab, among other devices. In addition, funds have been sanctioned for purchasing furniture for various departments and hostels, said the Minister.

