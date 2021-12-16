3,404 new cases in Kerala

Active pool drops to 34,171

Kerala reported 3,404 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday when 56,580 samples were tested in 24 hours.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 52,07,826.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State stands at 43,946 as on Thursday, with the State adding 320 deaths to the official list. This includes 36 recent deaths and 284 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government.

As on Thursday, the total number of deaths added to the official COVID fatality list after the death reconciliation exercise is 13,882.

The State’s active case pool dwindled to 34,171, with 4,145 more recoveries.

Treatment

According to the Health department, only 8% of the active cases are currently admitted to treatment centres.

ICU occupancy of COVID patients was 535 on Thursday, while those requiring ventilator support remained steady at 221.

Hospitalisations are going down steadily and at present, only 4,094 are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals.

Cases in districts

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 633, Kozhikode 523, Ernakulam 501, Thrissur 269, Kottayam 262, Kannur 227, Kollam 215, Malappuram 147, Pathanamthitta 135, Alappuzha 131, Palakkad 128, Idukki 80, Wayanad 79 and Kasaragod 74 cases.