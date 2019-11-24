340 black spots in State’s road network

Black spots account for 90% of the road accidents in the country and Kerala has 340 of them.

An analysis of the accident-prone stretches during 2016, 2017, and 2018 based on the districtwise Accident Severity Index (ASI) value of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) revealed that 232 black spots fall in high-risk and 108 in medium-risk categories.

Of the high risk ones, 157 are on the national highway (NH) stretches, 49 on State highways (SH) and 26 on other roads. In the medium risk category, 64 are on the NH corridors, 31 on SHs, and 13 on other roads.

As per the ministry, a “road accident black spot” is a road corridor, about 500 m long, in which either five road accidents, involving fatalities and grievous injuries, were reported during the last three calendar years or 10 fatalities during the last three calendar years.

Despite the short and long-term measures chalked out by the MoRTH to reduce road accidents, the number of black spots has gone up from 275 in 2018 to 340 in 2019 on the 1.41 lakh km of road network.

The MoRTH will be approached to fund rectification measures for 161 black spots on NH corridors and the State agencies will take care of another 77 on SHs and other roads, Road Safety Commissioner, Kerala Road Safety Authority (KRSA), N. Shanker Reddy told The Hindu. A team led by the Executive Director, Road Safety, KRSA, T. Elangovan, will identify the causes of black spots through agencies such as PWD, KSTP, KRFB, PWD, NH, and LSGD.

Directive to Natpac

Mr. Elangovan said the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (Natpac) had been asked to come up with rectification plans for 77 black spots on SHs and other road stretches in three months. The aim is to implement them in 2020 itself.

Last year, Mr. Elangovan said the MoRTH had provided ₹39.35 crore to rectify 18 critical black spots on NH corridors. Remedial measures were on in 46 spots on roads owned by State agencies. The measures include engineering treatment, speed control, pedestrian crossing, and enforcement measures for each location.

In the 10 months ending October this year, 3,629 persons have been killed in road accidents in the State with the highest of 459 deaths in January and the lowest of 266 in October. In the January-September period in 2019, 30,801 road accidents were reported in the State.