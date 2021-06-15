34 special trains to run

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 June 2021 23:35 IST

Janshatabdi specials among restored services

Railways have decided to resume service of 34 special trains from June 16 and 17 and extend the cancellation of 30 other trains for another 15 days.

02075/02076 Kozhikode-Thiruvananthapuram Central- Kozhikode Janshatabdi Specials, 06305/06036 Ernakulam Junction- Kannur- Ernakulam Junction Daily Specials, 06301/06302 Shoranur Junction- Thiruvananthapuram Central- Shoranur Junction Daily Specials are the trains being restored.

06303/06304 Ernakulam Junction- Thiruvananthapuram Central- Ernakulam Junction Daily Specials, 06307/06308 Alappuzha- Kannur- Alappuzha Daily Specials will also resume.

06327/06328 Punalur- Guruvayur- Punalur Daily Specials, 06341/06342 Guruvayur– Thiruvananthapuram Central- Guruvayur Daily Specials, 02082/02081 Thiruvananthapuram Central- Kannur- Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi Specials, 06347/06348 Thiruvananthapuram Central- Mangaluru Junction- Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Specials have got the nod to commence services.

06791/06792 Tirunelveli Junction– Palakkad - Tirunelveli Junction Daily Specials, 06321/06322 Nagercoil Junction– Coimbatore Junction- Nagercoil Junction Daily Specials, 02627/02628 Tiruchchirappalli Junction – Thiruvananthapuram Central- Tiruchchirappalli Junction Daily Specials, 06188/06187 Ernakulam Junction – Karaikal- Ernakulam Junction Daily Specials, 06316/06315 Kochuveli– Mysuru- Kochuveli Daily Specials will resume services.

02678/02677 Ernakulam Junction– KSR Bengaluru Junction– Ernakulam Junction Daily Specials, 06605/06606 Mangaluru Junction– Nagercoil Junction- Mangaluru Junction Daily Specials, 06127/06128 Chennai Egmore - Guruvayur Daily - Chennai Egmore Daily Specials will be restored.

Cancellation extended

02639 MGR Chennai Central – Alappuzha Daily Special will be temporarily cancelled till June 30 and 02640 Alappuzha–MGR Chennai Central Daily Special till July 1. 02695 MGR Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Superfast Special will not run till June 30 and 02696 Thiruvananthapuram Central–MGR Chennai Central Daily Superfast Special till July 1. 02697 MGR Chennai Central- Thiruvananthapuram Central Weekly Special operating on Sundays will not run on June 20 and 27 and 02698 Thiruvananthapuram Central–MGR Chennai Central Weekly Special operating on Saturdays will not run on June 19 and 26.

06161 Ernakulam Junction–Banaswadi Weekly Special operating on Sundays will not ply on June 20 and 27 while 06162 Banaswadi–Ernakulam Junction Weekly Special operating on Mondays will be cancelled on June 21 and 28.

06163 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Kochuveli biweekly special operating on Mondays and Fridays will be cancelled on June 18, 21, 25 and 28. Train 06164 Kochuveli–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus biweekly special operating on Sundays and Thursdays will be cancelled on June 17, 20, 24 and 27.

06343 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Madurai Junction Daily Special will not run till June 30 and 06344 Madurai Junction–Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Special till July 1. 06355 Kochuveli– Mangaluru Junction biweekly special operating on Thursdays and Saturdays will be cancelled on June 17, 19, 24 and 26. 06356 Mangaluru Junction– Kochuveli biweekly special operating on Sundays and Fridays will be cancelled on June 18, 20, 25 and 27.

06629 Thiruvananthapuram Central- Mangaluru Junction daily special will be temporarily cancelled till July 1 and 06630 Mangaluru Junction– Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Special till June 30.

06729 Madurai Junction–Punalur Daily Special will be temporarily cancelled till June 30 and 06730 Punalur– Madurai Junction Daily Special till July 1. 06101 Chennai Egmore–Kollam Junction Daily Special will be temporarily cancelled till June 30 and 06102 Kollam Junction– Chennai Egmore Daily Special till July 1. Another 10 special trains operating via Nagercoil will not run for the next 15 days.