34 on patient’s contact list traced

KASARAGOD

17 March 2020 23:32 IST

Route map of COVID-19-positive patient in Kasaragod released

District Collector D. Sajith Babu said the situation was under control in Kasaragod, where another COVID-19-positive case was reported, and that the patient who reached here on March 14 by the Air India Express flight had taken necessary precautions on arrival.

Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, he said the affected patient had come with his cousin from Dubai to the Mangaluru airport.

Mr. Babu, explaining the route map released by the Health Department, said that after being picked up by two other persons from the airport, the group proceeded to Kasaragod in a private car and went to a private hospital for check-up. They gave their blood samples, and the hospital advised them to report to the Kasaragod government hospital. All the four then went to the canteen of another private hospital and had tea from there, before reaching the government hospital for giving samples. They then visited the house of a deceased person at Bevinje in Kasaragod and later went home, where they were in quarantine.

The District Collector said the patient occupied the last seat in the plane and had a mask on while travelling. Those who were with him in the car and those who were sitting near him on the flight have been traced.

He said 34 people who came in contact with the patients have been identified. There were 17 people, who were sitting near him inside the plane, including some passengers from Karnataka. Their details had been shared with Karnataka officials, said the Collector.

A doctor and 12 others at the private hospital which they visited are also under observation. The father of the patient and another person at the private hospital canteen who came in contact with the patient have also been placed under isolation, said Mr. Babu.

The Collector said people continued to visit Kanhangad District Hospital and Kasaragod General Hospital for treatment of diseases that could be treated at primary health centres. Such visits should be avoided and people should remain alert, he added.

The Collector also clarified that there was no directive to close markets. He said handwash or sanitizers should be kept for public use in shops or markets where more than 50 people visit.