34 new cases in Idukki

The district reported 34 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 25 of them contracting the infection through local transmission.

Those who were infected through local transmission included residents of Kattappana, Marayur, Kanthallur, Karinkunnam, Upputhara, Kumily, Vannapuram, Kodikulam, Rajakkad, and Kulamavu.

Two of those who tested positive returned from abroad and seven, from other States. Twenty persons recovered from the virus on Wednesday.

