34 more positive in Alappuzha

The district on Tuesday registered 34 fresh COVID-19 cases. The patients included 17 persons who contracted the disease through local transmission.

The COVID-19 cluster related to the Kayamkulam market continues to remain a huge concern. Fourteen persons, all hailing from Kayamkulam and on the contact list of a vegetable vendor, who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 earlier, were diagnosed with the disease.

A woman from Kuruthikkad on the contact list of a fish vendor from Kurathikad, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 two weeks ago, was diagnosed with the disease on Tuesday. The fish vendor used to collect fish from the Kayamkulam market and sell it at Kurathikad. So far around 60 cases have been reported related to the Kayamkulam market cluster.

The source of infection of a 37-year-old man from Kayamkulam and a 50-year-old native of Punnapra remains unknown.

Two more Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel at the Nooranad unit tested positive, taking the tally there to 134. Of the other cases in the district on Tuesday, 10 came from abroad and four from other States.

Meanwhile, 17 persons tested negative on the day. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 523.

Positive posthumously

A 47-year-old man from Chunakkara, who died on Monday while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital here, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday posthumously.

“He came from Saudi Arabia on July 2. A cancer patient, he was later taken to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kottayam, for treatment. After undergoing medical check-ups and COVID-19 tests, he was discharged from the hospital. The person tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 in the initial examination. He was shifted to the MCH, Alappuzha, in the early hours of Monday after his condition worsened. Results of samples collected from him returned positive for SARS-CoV-2 after his death,” said an official.