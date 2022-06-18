34 injured in two accidents involving KSRTC buses

June 18, 2022 22:43 IST

Nearly 34 people were injured in two separate accidents involving Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses at Venjaramoodu on Sunday.

The accidents occurred at Alanthara and Thembamoottil.

A KSRTC bus and a car collided at Alanthara, injuring four occupants of the car, one of them seriously.

The Fire and Rescue Services from the Venjaramoodu fire station had to use hydraulic equipment to cut through the body of the car to rescue the four persons who were trapped inside. The injured were taken to Gokulam medical college.

In the second accident, a KSRTC bus heading from Nedumangad to Attingal fell into a 30-metre-deep ditch, the Fire and Rescue Services said. Nearly 30 persons were injured in the accident, though not grievously. The accident occurred after a problem with the steering wheel of the bus. The injured were taken to Gokulam medical college.