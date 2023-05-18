34 health sub-centres in Kozhikode to be developed as people’s health centres

May 18, 2023 05:33 am | Updated 05:33 am IST - Kozhikode

Thirty-four health sub-centres in Kozhikode district will be developed as people’s health centres, the ward-level facilities where primary healthcare will be provided at affordable rates. According to a release, the centres are coming up at Kinalur, Kuttipuram, Neeleswaram, Chiyyur, Thottathinkadavu, Ponnankayam, Palangod, Punnassery, Muyippoth, Keezhpayyur, Kalpathur, Makkada, Puthanchery, Poonath, Moolad, Kurikkathur, Paingottupuram, Iringath, Palachuvad, Kallanod, Thrikkuttissery, Nirmallur, Modakkallur, Karayad, Avilora, Erapuram, Nallalam, Panikkotti, Koroth Road, Kokkallur, Kummamod, Kuruvangadu, Vellimadukunnu, and Vilathapuram. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open the State-level launch of the project in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, a release said.