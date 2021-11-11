34 Bills passed as Assembly session concludes

In all, 34 Bills were passed during the 21-day third session of the 15th Kerala Assembly which concluded on Thursday.

On the final day, the Supplementary Demands for Grants and the Kerala Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2021, were passed. The Kerala Self-Financing College Teaching and Non-Teaching Employees (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021, also was passed on the final day.

The third session, which began on October 4, was specially convened to pass Bills which replaced 44 ordinances, some of which had been re-promulgated multiple times.

In all, 35 Bills came up for the consideration of the members during the session, Speaker M.B. Rajesh said. Of this, 34 Bills were passed and the Kerala Public Health Bill was referred to a 15-member Select Committee for a more detailed examination. As many as 30 were passed unanimously.

Of the 44 Bills originally planned, two Bills were subsequently avoided due to technical reasons and certain others of a similar nature were clubbed and introduced together.

Mr. Rajesh said a little over 101 hours of the total 167 hours in which the Assembly convened were spent on legislative business.

The House had planned a 24-day session initially, but the rain havoc in mid-October forced the cancellation of three days of sittings. The Assembly adjourned sine die.