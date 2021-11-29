3,382 new cases in State

Only 7.7 % of active cases are currently admitted in hospitals

Kerala reported 3,382 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday when 44,638 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 51,37,091 cases.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 39,955 with the State adding 117 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on Monday. This includes 59 deaths which occurred in the past few days and 58 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families

The total number of deaths added to the official COVID fatality list after the death reconciliation exercise, as on Monday is 10,678.

The State’s active case pool is declining rapidly and now has 44,487 patients now. A total of 5,779 people were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 7.7 % of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals like COVID first line/second line treatment centres

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State has been dropping significantly since the past two days and now stands at 694, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support also dropped further to 281 on Monday.

On Monday the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 245. Hospitalisations remain below the 5,000 mark and at present, 4,700 persons are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 666 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 527, Kozhikode 477, Kollam 259, Thrissur 237, Kannur 231, Kottayam 198, Palakkad 174, Idukki 122, Alappuzha 114, Pathanamthitta 111, Malappuram 106, Wayanad 82 and Kasaragod 78 cases