33,771 students appearing for SSLC exam in Kannur

With just five more days left, as many as 33,771 students will appear for the SSLC examination this year in the district.

Kannur District Education Officer P.P. Sanakan, who is in charge of the additional directorship of education, said preparations had been completed for the examination which begins on March 10.

He added that the highlight of this year is that the SSLC and Plus Two examinations were held at the same time. Besides, there are also security features, including CCTV that will be installed in examination halls, he said.

Mr. Sanakan said the largest number of students, 14,102 for the examination, was in the Thalassery education district. While 12,183 students from the Taliparamba educational district and 7,486 from the Kannur education district will appear for the exam this year, he said.

The DEO said there were squads for conducting the SSLC examination at the district level.

